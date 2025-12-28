Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
28 Dec 2025 10:26 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Dec 2025 10:26 AM IST
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടു
News Summary - Kollam native dies in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ഒമാനിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടു. കൊല്ലം പരവൂർ കൂനയിൽ രശ്മി ഭവനിൽ വിജയൻ പിള്ളയുടെ മകൻ രഞ്ജിത് (41) ആണ് മസ്കത്തിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. മാതാവ്: പ്രസന്നകുമാരി. ഭാര്യ: സുകന്യ. ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന ഭൗതിക ശരീരത്തിന്റെ തുടർ നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നതായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
