Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 28 Dec 2025 10:26 AM IST
    date_range 28 Dec 2025 10:26 AM IST

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു
    ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. കൊ​ല്ലം പ​ര​വൂ​ർ കൂ​ന​യി​ൽ ര​ശ്മി ഭ​വ​നി​ൽ വി​ജ​യ​ൻ പി​ള്ള​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത് (41) ആ​ണ് മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. മാ​താ​വ്: പ്ര​സ​ന്ന​കു​മാ​രി. ഭാ​ര്യ: സു​ക​ന്യ. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഭൗ​തി​ക ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ തു​ട​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Kollam native dies in Oman
