30 Nov 2025 10:37 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Nov 2025 10:37 AM IST
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kollam native dies in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: കൊല്ലം കടച്ചേരി താമരശ്ശേരിമഠം സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ സലാം (63) ഒമാനിലെ മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 20 വർഷത്തോളമായി മസ്കത്തിൽ പ്രവാസിയാണ്. കുടുംബസമേതം മസ്കത്തിലെ റൂവിയിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ ചാത്തന്നൂർ സ്വദേശിനി റോജ അൽ ഹൈലിലെ സ്കൂളിൽ അധ്യാപികയാണ്. മക്കൾ: ഷാരൂഖ്, ഷാരൂൺ (ഇരുവരും മസ്കത്ത്).
