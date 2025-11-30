Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 10:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 10:37 AM IST

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: കൊ​ല്ലം ക​ട​ച്ചേ​രി താ​മ​ര​ശ്ശേ​രി​മ​ഠം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ലാം (63) ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. 20 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ള​മാ​യി മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​ണ്. കു​ടും​ബ​സ​മേ​തം മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​​ലെ റൂ​വി​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ ചാ​ത്ത​ന്നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി റോ​ജ അ​ൽ​ ഹൈ​ലി​​ലെ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​യാ​ണ്. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഷാ​രൂ​ഖ്, ഷാ​രൂ​ൺ (ഇ​രു​വ​രും മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്).

    TAGS:kollam nativeOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Kollam native dies in Oman
