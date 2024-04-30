Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2024 10:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2024 11:13 AM GMT

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മസ്‌കത്ത്‌: കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ നിസ്​വയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പള്ളിമൺ മംഗലത്ത്‌ വീട്ടിൽ ജയേഷ് (42) ആണ്​ നിസ്​വയിലെ ബർക്കതൗൽ മൗസിൽ മരിച്ചത്​. ബിൽഡിങ് മെറ്റിരിയൽ ഷോപ്പിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. 14വർഷമായി ഒമാനിൽ എത്തിയിട്ട്​. പിതാവ്: ജനാർദ്ദനൻ പിള്ളൈ. മാതാവ്​: വിജയലക്ഷ്മി. ഭാര്യ: രമ്യ. മക്കൾ: ആദിത്യൻ, ആദിഷ്.

    ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ച മൃതദേഹം നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് കൈരളി പ്രവർത്തകർ പറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:ObituaryKollamOman
