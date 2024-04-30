കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 April 2024 10:23 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 April 2024 11:13 AM GMT
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kollam native died in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ നിസ്വയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പള്ളിമൺ മംഗലത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ ജയേഷ് (42) ആണ് നിസ്വയിലെ ബർക്കതൗൽ മൗസിൽ മരിച്ചത്. ബിൽഡിങ് മെറ്റിരിയൽ ഷോപ്പിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. 14വർഷമായി ഒമാനിൽ എത്തിയിട്ട്. പിതാവ്: ജനാർദ്ദനൻ പിള്ളൈ. മാതാവ്: വിജയലക്ഷ്മി. ഭാര്യ: രമ്യ. മക്കൾ: ആദിത്യൻ, ആദിഷ്.
ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ച മൃതദേഹം നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് കൈരളി പ്രവർത്തകർ പറഞ്ഞു.
