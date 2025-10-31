Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightകെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ​ലാ​ല...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2025 11:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2025 11:42 AM IST

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ​ലാ​ല വ​നി​ത സം​ഗ​മം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ​ലാ​ല വ​നി​ത സം​ഗ​മം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    സ​ലാ​ല: കെ.​എം.​സി സി ​വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ദാ​രീ​സി​ലെ ഫാം ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ വി.​പി. അ​ബ്‌​ദു​സ​ലാം ഹാ​ജി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    വ​നി​താ വി​ങ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ റൗ​ള ഹാ​രി​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. റ​ഷീ​ദ് ക​ൽ​പ്പ​റ്റ, ഹു​സൈ​ൻ കാ​ച്ചി​ലോ​ടി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ഷ​ബീ​ർ കാ​ല​ടി, ആ​ർ.​കെ. അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌, ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത് കോ​വാ​ർ, അ​ഫീ​ഫ റ​ഹീം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ഷ​സ്‌​ന നി​സാ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും സ​ഫി​യ മ​നാ​ഫ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:salalahK.M.C.COmanWomen's Association
    News Summary - K.M.C.C Salalah Women's Association
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X