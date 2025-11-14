Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 11:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 11:15 AM IST

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി നി​സ്‌​വ ക​പ്പ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി നി​സ്‌​വ ക​പ്പ് ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: നി​സ്‌​വ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റും ക​ലാ-​സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വ​വും വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച നി​സ്‌​വ അ​ൽ ന​സ​ർ ഗ്രാ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ്, ഫു​ഡ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​യും ഇ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:kmccgulfnewsOman
    News Summary - K.M.C.C. Niswa Cup today
