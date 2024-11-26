Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 7:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 7:35 AM GMT

    സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് വി​ജ​യാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    KMCC,
    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യും ഐ.​ഒ​.സി​യും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ

    സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് വി​ജ​യാ​​ഘോ​ഷം

    സ​ലാ​ല: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യും ഐ.​ഒ​. സി യും ​ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് വി​ജ​യ​മാ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. മ്യൂ​സി​ക് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ കേ​ക്ക് മു​റി​ക്കു​ക​യും പാ​യ​സ വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷ​ബീ​ർ കാ​ല​ടി. ഐ.​ഒ.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡോ. ​നി​ഷ്താ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​ത്യ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:KMCCIOCOman NewsBy-election results 2024
