Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 2:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 2:05 PM IST

    ഖ​ദ​റ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ

    ഖ​ദ​റ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ
    സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ലീ​ഗ് സെ​വ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ ഖ​ദ​റ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഖ​ദ​റ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ലീ​ഗ് സെ​വ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ ഖ​ദ​റ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി.

    യൂ​ത്ത് വി​ങ് ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും ടോ​പ​ടെ​ൻ ബ​ർ​ക്ക മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി. ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​ഗ​ൽ​ഭ​രാ​യ 16 ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു മാ​റ്റു​ര​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:football tournamentGulf NewsOman NewsKhadara KMCC
    News Summary - Khadara KMCC Winners
