Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2025 11:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2025 11:50 AM IST

    കേ​ര​ള വി​ങ് ബ​ഷീ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​വും സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​സ​ദ​സ്സും

    കേ​ര​ള വി​ങ് ബ​ഷീ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​വും സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​സ​ദ​സ്സും
    കേ​ര​ള​വി​ഭാ​ഗം ബ​ഷീ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ അ​ജ​യ​ൻ പൊ​യ്യാ​റ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബ് കേ​ര​ള വി​ങ് സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​വി​ഭാ​ഗം നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘ഇ​മ്മി​ണി​വ​ല്യ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ വൈ​ക്കം മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബ​ഷീ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​വും സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​സ​ദ​സ്സും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ടി.​വി. ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ, പ്ര​സീ​ത, ലി​ജി​ന ഇ​രി​ങ്ങ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ബ​ഷീ​ർ ക​ഥ​ക​ളെ അ​ധി​ക​രി​ച്ച് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. കേ​ര​ള​വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ അ​ജ​യ​ൻ പൊ​യ്യാ​റ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​വി​ഭാ​ഗം ജോ​യ​ൻ​റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​യ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ പ​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ൽ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും കോ ​ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ജ​ഗ​ദീ​ഷ് കീ​രി ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    News Summary - Kerala Wing Basheer Memorial and Literary Forum
