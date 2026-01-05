Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊച്ചി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Jan 2026 11:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jan 2026 12:17 AM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഒരു മാസം മുമ്പാണ് നാട്ടിലെത്തി സലാലയിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയത്
    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    സലാല: കൊച്ചി മട്ടാഞ്ചേരി മൊയ്തീൻ പള്ളി സ്വദേശി പയംപിള്ളിച്ചിറ വീട്ടിൽ പി.കെ. ഫൈസൽ ( 54) സലാലയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നിര്യാതനായി. മൃതദേഹം സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. വർഷങ്ങളായി സലാലയിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരികയായിരുന്നു. ഒരു മാസം മുമ്പാണ് നാട്ടിലെത്തി സലാലയിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയത്. ഭാര്യ: ഷൈന. വിദ്യാർഥികളായ ആദില, അഫീല എന്നിവർ മക്കളാണ്. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsMattancheryDeathsSalalah.
    News Summary - Kerala native passed away in Salalah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X