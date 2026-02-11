ഹൃദയാഘാതം; എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
11 Feb 2026 9:57 PM IST
11 Feb 2026 9:57 PM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kerala native died in oman
മസ്കത്ത്: എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. എറണാകുളം പുത്തൻവേലിക്കര കൂടത്തിങ്ങൽ കുഞ്ഞൻ മകൻ മോഹനൻ (67) ആണ് മസ്കത്തിലെ റൂവിയിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. മാതാവ്: ദേവകി. ഭാര്യ: ഉഷ മോഹനൻ. മക്കൾ: മഹേഷ് (മസ്കറ്റ്), മനു, മഞ്ജുഷ. മരുമകൾ: ശ്രീലക്ഷ്മി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: വിശ്വനാഥ്, ശശി, തങ്കമണി, ഉഷ, സുജാത.
ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം ഒമാൻ തൃശ്ശൂർ ഓർഗനൈസേഷന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ തുടർനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
