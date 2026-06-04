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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightകേരള മദ്‌റസ എജു. ബോർഡ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jun 2026 10:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jun 2026 10:49 AM IST

    കേരള മദ്‌റസ എജു. ബോർഡ് പൊതു പരീക്ഷ: സലാല അൽ മദ്‌റസത്തുൽ ഇസ്‍ലാമിയക്ക്‌ നൂറു ശതമാനം വിജയം

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    കേരള മദ്‌റസ എജു. ബോർഡ് പൊതു പരീക്ഷ: സലാല അൽ മദ്‌റസത്തുൽ ഇസ്‍ലാമിയക്ക്‌ നൂറു ശതമാനം വിജയം
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    എ പ്ലസ് നേടിയ വിദ്യാർഥികൾ

    സലാല: കേരള മദ്‌റസ എജുക്കേഷൻ ബോർഡിന്റെ ഈ വർഷത്തെ പൊതു പരീക്ഷയുടെ റിസൽട്ടിൽ സലാല അൽ മദ്‌റസത്തുൽ ഇസ്‍ലാമിയ നൂറ് ശതമാനം വിജയം കരസ്ഥമാക്കി. പരീക്ഷയെഴുതിയ വിദ്യാർഥികളിൽ മൂന്ന് പേർ എ പ്ലസും നാലു പേർ എ ഗേഡും കരസ്ഥമാക്കി. വിജയികളെയും അധ്യാപകരെയും മാനേജ്മെന്റും പി.ടി.എ യും അനുമോദിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:salalahgulfKerala Madrasa Education BoardPublic examination
    News Summary - Kerala Madrasa Educ. Board Public Examination: Salalah Al Madrasatul Islamiya scores 100 percent
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