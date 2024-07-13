Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightകാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 July 2024 4:27 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 July 2024 4:27 PM GMT

    കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മൊഗ്രാൽ പുത്തൂരിലെ അമീർ ഹംസ മൻസിലിൽ അമീർ ഹംസ (50) ആണ് ഖസബിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    പിതാവ്: അബൂബക്കർ ഹംസ. മാതാവ്: ബീഫാത്തിമ. ഭാര്യ: ഫിറോസിയ. മസ്കത്ത് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ തുടർ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kasaragod native death
    News Summary - Kasaragod native passes away in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick