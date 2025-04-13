Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    13 April 2025 9:28 AM IST
    13 April 2025 9:28 AM IST

    ക​രൂ​പ്പ​ട​ന്ന സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം

    ക​രൂ​പ്പ​ട​ന്ന സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം
    ക​രൂ​പ്പ​ട​ന്ന സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഒ​മാ​ൻ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ക​രൂ​പ്പ​ട​ന്ന സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഒ​മാ​ൻ 2025 കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം ഖു​റം പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ പി.​കെ.​എം. മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ൽ​ത്താ​ഫ് ചു​ണ്ടേ​ക്കാ​ട്ട് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ അ​ലി ക​ണ​ക്കും അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    സു​വൈ​ഖ്, ബ​ർ​ക്ക, നി​സ്‌​വ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ദൂ​ര സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​സീ​സ് കാ​യം​കു​ളം സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ജോ​യി​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി നി​കേ​ഷ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

