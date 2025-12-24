Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Dec 2025 12:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Dec 2025 12:05 PM IST

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ഇ​രി​വേ​രി ച​ക്ക​ര​ക്ക​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ (70) ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ റു​സ്ഖി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മ​ക​നെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കാ​ൻ ര​ണ്ടാ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പാ​ണ് വി​സി​റ്റി​ങ് വി​സ​യി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ന​സീ​മ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: നാ​ജി, നാ​ഫി, ഉ​വൈ​സ്, ന​ബീ​ൽ, നി​ഹാ​ൽ.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Kannur Swadeshi executed in Oman
