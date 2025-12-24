Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Dec 2025 12:05 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Dec 2025 12:05 PM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kannur Swadeshi executed in Oman
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: കണ്ണൂർ ഇരിവേരി ചക്കരക്കൽ സ്വദേശി ഉസ്മാൻ (70) ഒമാനിലെ റുസ്ഖിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. മകനെ സന്ദർശിക്കാൻ രണ്ടാഴ്ച മുമ്പാണ് വിസിറ്റിങ് വിസയിൽ ഒമാനിലെത്തിയത്. ഭാര്യ: നസീമ. മക്കൾ: നാജി, നാഫി, ഉവൈസ്, നബീൽ, നിഹാൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story