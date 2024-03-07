Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    7 March 2024
    7 March 2024

    സലാലയിൽ വ്യാപാരിയായിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി

    സലാലയിൽ വ്യാപാരിയായിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി
    സലാല/ഇരിട്ടി: സലാലയിൽ വ്യാപാരിയായിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ ഉളിയിൽ നരയൻപാറ സ്വദേശി പൂവനാണ്ടി നൗഷാദ് (50) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹോൾസെയിൽ വ്യാപാരിയായ നൗഷാദ് കഴിഞ്ഞ 25 വർഷമായി സലാലയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സഫീറ. അഞ്ച് മക്കളുണ്ട്.

    ഖബറടക്കം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10 ന് ഉളിയിൽ പഴയ ജുമുഅ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബറിസ്ഥാനിൽ. അസുഖബാധിതനായ ഇദ്ദേഹം കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ട് വർഷമായി നാട്ടിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. പ്രാദേശിക കൂട്ടായ്മയായ ഉളിയിൽ വെൽഫയർ അസോസിയേഷനിൽ സജീവമായിരുന്നു.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - Kannur native Trader in Salalah passed away
