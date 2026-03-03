Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 3 March 2026 1:36 AM IST
    date_range 3 March 2026 1:36 AM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിനി സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    സലാല: കണ്ണൂർ പയ്യാറംബത്ത് സ്വദേശിനി സാദിയൻ്റവിട മറിയു (78) സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. പരേതനായ രണ്ടു പുരയിൽ ഉമ്മർകുട്ടിയാണ് ഭർത്താവ്. അഷറഫ് അജ് വ, സീനത്ത് (സലാല ) , സൈനബ (ബഹ്റൈൻ )

    ജാമാതാക്കൾ: താഹിർ സലാല, ബഷീർ ബഹ്റൈൻ, ഷാഹിദ. മക്കൾക്കൊപ്പം കഴിഞ്ഞ മൂന്ന് മാസമായി സലാലയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മയ്യിത്ത് സലാല മസ്ജിദിൽ ബാലവീ ഖബറിസ്ഥാനിൽ മറവു ചെയ്തു.

    News Summary - kannur native passes away in Salalah
