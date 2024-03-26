ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കണ്ണൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 26 March 2024 5:34 PM GMT
Updated On 26 March 2024 5:34 PM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കണ്ണൂര് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kannur native passes away in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: കണ്ണൂര് സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനില് നിര്യാതനായി. മണല് അലവില് മുണ്ടച്ചാലി സന്ദീപ് (46) ആണ് മസ്കത്ത് അല് ഖൂദില് മരിച്ചത്.
സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനത്തില് ഗ്രാഫിക് ഡിസൈനര് ആയിരുന്നു. 18 വര്ഷമായി ഒമാനില് പ്രവാസിയാണ്. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ സദാനന്ദന്. മാതാവ്: ഇന്ദിര. ഭാര്യ: മഹിത. മക്കള്: മാളവിക, അഭിജിത്ത്. സഹോദരി: സന്ധ്യ. നടപടികള് പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
