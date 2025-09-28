മസ്തിഷ്കാഘാതം; ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Sept 2025 4:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Sept 2025 4:25 PM IST
മസ്തിഷ്കാഘാതം; ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Kannur native dies in Oman after suffering brain injury
സൂർ: മസ്തിഷ്ക്കാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. എടക്കാട് ശിവഗംഗയിൽ സന്ദീപ് (51) ആണ് സൂർ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചത്.
23 വർഷത്തോളം ഒമാനിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. പതിനഞ്ചു വര്ഷത്തോളമായി സൂർ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ എയർ കണ്ടീഷണർ സൂപ്പർവൈസാറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയാണ്.
പിതാവ്: ബാലകൃഷൻ. മാതാവ്: വസന്ത.ഭാര്യ: പ്രവിത, മക്കൾ: നിതി, നേഹൽ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അനൂപ് , സുദീപ്, സന്ധ്യ, പരേതാനായ ദിലീപ്. മൃതദേഹംനിയമ നടപടികൾക്ക് ശേഷം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചു സംസ്കരിച്ചു.
