Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമസ്തിഷ്കാഘാതം;...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 4:25 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 4:25 PM IST

    മസ്തിഷ്കാഘാതം; ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മസ്തിഷ്കാഘാതം; ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    സൂർ: മസ്തിഷ്ക്കാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. എടക്കാട് ശിവഗംഗയിൽ സന്ദീപ് (51) ആണ് സൂർ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    23 വർഷത്തോളം ഒമാനിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. പതിനഞ്ചു വര്ഷത്തോളമായി സൂർ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ എയർ കണ്ടീഷണർ സൂപ്പർവൈസാറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയാണ്.

    പിതാവ്: ബാലകൃഷൻ. മാതാവ്: വസന്ത.ഭാര്യ: പ്രവിത, മക്കൾ: നിതി, നേഹൽ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അനൂപ് , സുദീപ്, സന്ധ്യ, പരേതാനായ ദിലീപ്. മൃതദേഹംനിയമ നടപടികൾക്ക് ശേഷം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചു സംസ്കരിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kannur nativediesbrain injuryOman
    News Summary - Kannur native dies in Oman after suffering brain injury
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X