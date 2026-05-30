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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightകണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2026 7:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2026 7:14 AM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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     ആമിർ ആലി

    മസ്കത്ത്: കണ്ണൂർ കടലായി കുറുവ സ്വദേശി സബീന മൻസിലി ആമിർ ആലി (32) ഒമാനിലെ മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മസ്കത്ത് സുന്നി സെന്റർ മുൻകാല നേതാവ് ചാലിൽ മണ്ണമ്പാത്ത് മുസ്തഫയുടെ മകനാണ്. മാതാവ്: മറിയംബി. ഭാര്യ: മുല്ലപ്പള്ളി മുർഷിദ റഷീദ്. മരണാനന്തര നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി.

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    TAGS:kannur nativegulfnewsOmanMascutObituary
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