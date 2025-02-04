കണ്ണൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
4 Feb 2025 7:05 PM IST
4 Feb 2025 7:05 PM IST
കണ്ണൂര് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kannur Native died in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്:കണ്ണൂർ മീൻകുന്ന് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഇല്ലിക്കല് കോറൊത്ത് അബ്ദുല് ജബ്ബാര് (60) ആണ് മസ്കത്ത് സീബ് ഹെയ്ലിൽ മരിച്ചത്.സീബില് ഹോട്ടല് രംഗത്ത് പ്രവര്ത്തിച്ചുവരുകയായിരുന്നു. നേരത്തെ ദാര്സൈത്തിലും ഹോട്ടലില് ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: മൊയ്തീന്. മാതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞിപ്പാത്തു.ഭാര്യ: അലീമ.
