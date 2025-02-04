Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightകണ്ണൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 7:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 7:05 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    oman obit news
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അബ്ദുല്‍ ജബ്ബാര്‍

    മസ്കത്ത്:കണ്ണൂർ മീൻകുന്ന് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഇല്ലിക്കല്‍ കോറൊത്ത് അബ്ദുല്‍ ജബ്ബാര്‍ (60) ആണ് മസ്കത്ത് സീബ് ഹെയ്‍ലിൽ മരിച്ചത്.സീബില്‍ ഹോട്ടല്‍ രംഗത്ത് പ്രവര്‍ത്തിച്ചുവരുകയായിരുന്നു. നേരത്തെ ദാര്‍സൈത്തിലും ഹോട്ടലില്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: മൊയ്തീന്‍. മാതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞിപ്പാത്തു.ഭാര്യ: അലീമ.‌

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kannur native diedOmann News
    News Summary - Kannur Native died in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X