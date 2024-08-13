Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    13 Aug 2024 6:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Aug 2024 6:24 AM GMT

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ എ​യ​ര്‍പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ആ​ക്ഷ​ൻ കൗ​ണ്‍സി​ല്‍ അ​വ​കാ​ശ സ​മ​രം നാ​ളെ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ എ​യ​ര്‍പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ആ​ക്ഷ​ൻ കൗ​ണ്‍സി​ല്‍ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​വ​കാ​ശ സ​മ​രം നാ​ളെ ന​ട​ക്കും. വി​ദേ​ശ വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​റ​ന്നി​റ​ങ്ങാ​ൻ അ​നു​മ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​ള്ള പോ​യ​ന്‍റ്‌ ഓ​ഫ് കോ​ള്‍ പ​ദ​വി ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ന് ന​ൽ​കു​ക, ല​ക്ഷ​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ യാ​ത്രാ​ദു​രി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് സ​മ​രം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ഉ​ച്ച 2.30ന് ​മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​ർ കൈ​ലാ​സ് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് സ​മ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Oman News
