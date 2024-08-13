Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Aug 2024 6:24 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Aug 2024 6:24 AM GMT
കണ്ണൂർ എയര്പോർട്ട് ആക്ഷൻ കൗണ്സില് അവകാശ സമരം നാളെtext_fields
News Summary - Kannur Airport Action Council Rights struggle on wednesday
മസ്കത്ത്: കണ്ണൂർ എയര്പോർട്ട് ആക്ഷൻ കൗണ്സില് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന അവകാശ സമരം നാളെ നടക്കും. വിദേശ വിമാനങ്ങൾ പറന്നിറങ്ങാൻ അനുമതി നൽകിക്കൊണ്ടുള്ള പോയന്റ് ഓഫ് കോള് പദവി കണ്ണൂർ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന് നൽകുക, ലക്ഷക്കണക്കിന് പ്രവാസികളുടെ യാത്രാദുരിതം അവസാനിപ്പിക്കുക തുടങ്ങിയ ആവശ്യങ്ങള് ഉന്നയിച്ചുകൊണ്ടാണ് സമരം നടത്തുന്നത്. ഉച്ച 2.30ന് മട്ടന്നൂർ കൈലാസ് ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ വെച്ച് സമരം ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
