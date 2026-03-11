Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 11 March 2026 1:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 March 2026 1:53 PM IST

    കലാകൈരളി ഇബ്രി ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

    കലാകൈരളി ഇബ്രി ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
    ഇബ്രി കലാകൈരളി സെന്റർ യൂനിറ്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം

    ​ഇബ്രി: മാനവ ഐക്യത്തിന്റെയും സാഹോദര്യത്തിന്റെയും സന്ദേശം വിളംബരം ചെയ്ത് ഇബ്രി കലാകൈരളി സെന്റർ യൂനിറ്റ് ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.

    അൽബദർ പരിസരത്ത് നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ മലയാളികൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ വിവിധ രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള തൊഴിലാളികളടക്കം നൂറുകണക്കിന് പേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ​കഴിഞ്ഞ നിരവധി വർഷങ്ങളായി ഇബ്രിയിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു വരുന്ന ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം ഇത്തവണയും വലിയ ജനപങ്കാളിത്തം കൊണ്ട് ശ്രദ്ധേയമായി.i

