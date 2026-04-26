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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightആഭരണ മോഷണം; പ്രതി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 26 April 2026 11:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 April 2026 11:07 AM IST

    ആഭരണ മോഷണം; പ്രതി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

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    മസ്‌കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ അൽ മുധൈബി വിലായത്തിൽ ഒരു വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് 10,000 ഒമാനി റിയാലിലേറെ മൂല്യമുള്ള സ്വർണാഭരണങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ച കേസിൽ ഒരാളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയത്. പ്രതിക്കെതിരായ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
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