Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 5 Jan 2025 1:45 PM IST
    date_range 5 Jan 2025 1:45 PM IST

    സുൽത്താന്റെ സ്ഥാനാരോഹണ വാർഷികം; ഒമാനിൽ 12ന് പൊതുഅവധി

    സുൽത്താന്റെ സ്ഥാനാരോഹണ വാർഷികം; ഒമാനിൽ 12ന് പൊതുഅവധി
    മസ്കത്ത്: സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബിൻ താരിഖിന്റെ സ്ഥാനാരോഹണ വാർഷികത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ഒമാനിൽ ജനുവരി 12ന് പൊതു അവധി ആയിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    പൊതു, സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലകളിലെ ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും. വരാന്ത്യദിനങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ തുടർച്ചയായി മൂന്ന് ദിവസം അവധി ലഭിക്കും. സുൽത്താന്റെ അഞ്ചാം സ്ഥാനാരോഹണ വാർഷികം ജനുവരി 11നാണ്.

