Posted Ondate_range 19 Jan 2025 6:52 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Jan 2025 6:52 PM IST
ഇസ്റാഅ്-മിഅ്റാജ്: ഒമാനിൽ 30ന് പൊതുഅവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Isra'a Wal Miraj holiday announced in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ഇസ്റാഅ്-മിഅ്റാജിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ഒമാനിൽ ജനുവരി 30ന് പൊതുഅവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു. സർക്കാർ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും സ്വകാര്യമേഖലക്കും അവധി ബാധകമാണ്. വാരാന്ത്യ ദിനങ്ങളുൾപ്പെടെ തുടർച്ചയായി മൂന്ന് ദിവസത്തെ അവധിയായിരിക്കും ലഭിക്കുക.
