Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഇസ്​റാഅ്​-മിഅ്​റാജ്​:...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jan 2025 6:52 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jan 2025 6:52 PM IST

    ഇസ്​റാഅ്​-മിഅ്​റാജ്​: ഒമാനിൽ 30ന് പൊതുഅവധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Israa Wal Miraj
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്​: ഇസ്​റാഅ്​-മിഅ്​റാജി​ന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി ഒമാനിൽ ജനുവരി 30ന് ​ പൊതുഅവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന്​ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു. സർക്കാർ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും സ്വകാര്യമേഖലക്കും അവധി ബാധകമാണ്​. വാരാന്ത്യ ദിനങ്ങളുൾപ്പെടെ തുടർച്ചയായി​ മൂന്ന്​ ദിവസത്തെ അവധിയായിരിക്കും ലഭിക്കുക.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:holidayOman
    News Summary - Isra'a Wal Miraj holiday announced in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X