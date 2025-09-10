Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    10 Sept 2025 8:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    10 Sept 2025 8:07 AM IST

    ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച​വ​രെ ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച​വ​രെ ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ പ​ല ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലും സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 13 വ​രെ ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. മി​ക്ക ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലും മേ​ഘാ​വൃ​ത​മാ​യ അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​തി​യാ​നം രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ഭൂ​രി​ഭാ​ഗം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളെ​യും ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ ബു​ള്ള​റ്റി​നി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    RainOman NewssaturdayWeather Updates
    News Summary - Isolated rain possible until Saturday
