Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 10 Sept 2025 8:07 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Sept 2025 8:07 AM IST
ശനിയാഴ്ചവരെ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Isolated rain possible until Saturday
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ പല ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിലും സെപ്റ്റംബർ 13 വരെ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് ഒമാൻ കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകി. മിക്ക ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിലും മേഘാവൃതമായ അന്തരീക്ഷമായിരിക്കും. കാലാവസ്ഥ വ്യതിയാനം രാജ്യത്തെ ഭൂരിഭാഗം ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളെയും ബാധിക്കുമെന്നും കാലാവസ്ഥാ ബുള്ളറ്റിനിൽ പറയുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story