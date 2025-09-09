Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Sept 2025 4:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Sept 2025 4:53 PM IST

    ഒമാനിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ചവരെ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത

    ഒമാനിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ചവരെ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത
    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ പല ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിലും സെപ്റ്റംബർ 13 വരെ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് ഒമാൻ കാലാവസ്ഥ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകി.

    മിക്ക ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിലും മേഘാവൃതമായ അന്തരീക്ഷമായിരിക്കും. കാലാവസ്ഥ വ്യതിയാനം രാജ്യത്തെ ഭൂരിഭാഗം ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളെയും ബാധിക്കുമെന്നും കാലാവസ്ഥ ബുള്ളറ്റിനിൽ പറയുന്നു.

    TAGS:Omanweather newsIsolated rainOman Weather Observatorygovernorates of Oman
    News Summary - Isolated rain likely in Oman until Saturday
