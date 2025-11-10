Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2025 8:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2025 8:25 AM IST

    ഐ.​എ​സ്.​ജി സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ദി​നം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ഐ.​എ​സ്.​ജി സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ദി​നം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ഐ.​എ​സ്.​ജി സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ദി​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഐ.​എ​സ്.​ജി സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ദി​നം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഒ​മാ​ൻ അ​ത്‍ല​റ്റി​ക് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡോ. ​അ​ലി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ മ​ർ​സൂ​ഖി മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഒ​മ്പ​തു മു​ത​ൽ 12 വ​രെ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ള​ലെ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ള​ടെ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് പാ​സ്റ്റോ​ടെ കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ച്ചു.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പീ​സ് റ​ൺ ന​ട​ന്നു. വി​വി​ധ കാ​റ്റ​ഗ​റി​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി മ​ൽ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ശി​ഷ്ടാ​തി​ഥി സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി.

