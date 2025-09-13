Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Sept 2025 12:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Sept 2025 12:34 PM IST

    ‘ഇ​റ’​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം 19ന്

    ‘ഇ​റ’​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം 19ന്
    ​മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം റെ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ‘ഇ​റ’​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 19ന് ​ഗൂ​ബ്ര അ​വ​ന്യൂ​സ് മാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ദി ​ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ​സ് (സാ​ബ്രീ​സ്) ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​യും തി​രു​വാ​തി​ര, സി​നി​മാ​റ്റി​ക് ഡാ​ൻ​സ്, ഫാ​ഷ​ൻ ഷോ, ​കോ​മ​ഡി ഷോ, ​വ​ടം​വ​ലി ചാ​ക്കി​ലോ​ട്ടം, ഉ​റി​യ​ടി തു​ട​ങ്ങി വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​നി കേ​ര​ളീ​യ പെ​രു​മ​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ പോ​ഞ്ഞാ​ശ്ശേ​രി, അ​നീ​ഷ് സൈ​ദ്, ബി​ബു ക​രീം, ജി​തി​ൻ വി​നോ​ദ്, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ത്വ​യ്യി​ബ്, അ​ലി​ഭാ​യ്, ഖ​ലീ​ൽ, അ​ജ​യ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു

