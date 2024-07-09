Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 9 July 2024 3:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2024 3:24 AM GMT

    ‘ഇ​റ ഒ​മാ​ൻ’ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മ​വും അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ദാ​ന​വും

    ‘ഇ​റ’​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘ഇ​റ’​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മ​വും അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ദാ​ന​വും ന​ട​ത്തി. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഫൈ​സ​ൽ പോ​ഞാ​ശേ​രി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. എ​സ്.എ​സ്.എ​ൽ.സി ​പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യ എ​യ്ഞ്ച​ൽ റോ​സ് ലൈ​ജു, ആ​ദി​ൽ ഫ​താ​ഹ് സ​ലാം, സാ​ഹി​ൽ ഷെ​യ്ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു.

    ജി​ബി​ൻ പ​റ​ക്ക​ൽ, ജി​തി​ൻ വി​നോ​ദ് , മു​ബാ​റ​ക്ക് മൂ​സ, ബാ​ബു മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, ഷി​യാ​സ് മ​ജീ​ദ്, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ത​യ്യി​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നീ​ഷ് സെ​യ്ദ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ബി​ബു ക​രീം ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

