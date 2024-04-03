Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഐ.​ഒ.​സി സ​ലാ​ല...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 April 2024 6:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 April 2024 6:33 AM GMT

    ഐ.​ഒ.​സി സ​ലാ​ല ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Iftar meet Conducted by IOC salalah
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ്

    സ​ലാ​ല : ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഹം​ദാ​ൻ പ്ലാ​സ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും പൗ​ര​പ്ര​മു​ഖ​രു​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ഡോ. ​കെ. സ​നാ​ത​ന​ൻ, ഡോ. ​അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ്, രാ​കേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ ഝ, ​ഡോ. സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഇ​ഹ്സാ​ൻ ജ​മീ​ൽ, ദീ​പ​ക് പ​ഠാ​ങ്ക​ർ, ഐ.​ഒ.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡോ.​നി​ഷ്താ​ർ, ഹ​രി​കു​മാ​ർ ഓ​ച്ചി​റ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:IOCOman NewsIftar meetRamadan 2024
    News Summary - IOC Salalah Iftar meet
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X