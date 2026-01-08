Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ജ​നു​വ​രി 14 മു​ത​ൽ 18 വ​രെ മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ബി​ല്ല്യ​ർ​ഡ്, സ്നൂ​ക്ക​ർ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ല്ല്യ​ർ​ഡ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ്നൂ​ക്ക​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ഖ​ൽ​ഫാ​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ‘മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് നൈ​റ്റ്സ് 2026’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ 18 രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള 125 ക​ളി​ക്കാ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. സ്നൂ​ക്ക​ർ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് 15 ബാ​ൾ ഫോ​ർ​മാ​റ്റി​ലും ബി​ല്ല്യ​ർ​ഡ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് 10 ബാ​ൾ ഫോ​ർ​മാ​റ്റി​ലും ന​ട​ക്കും.

