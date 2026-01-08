Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 8 Jan 2026 9:57 AM IST
Updated On 8 Jan 2026 9:57 AM IST
News Summary - International Billiards and Snooker Championships to be organized
മസ്കത്ത്: ജനുവരി 14 മുതൽ 18 വരെ മസ്കത്തിൽ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ബില്ല്യർഡ്, സ്നൂക്കർ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പുകൾ നടത്തുമെന്ന് ഒമാൻ ബില്ല്യർഡ് ആൻഡ് സ്നൂക്കർ കമ്മിറ്റി പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഖാലിദ് ഖൽഫാൻ അറിയിച്ചു.
‘മസ്കത്ത് നൈറ്റ്സ് 2026’ പരിപാടിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി നടക്കുന്ന ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പുകളിൽ 18 രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള 125 കളിക്കാർ പങ്കെടുക്കും. സ്നൂക്കർ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ് 15 ബാൾ ഫോർമാറ്റിലും ബില്ല്യർഡ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ് 10 ബാൾ ഫോർമാറ്റിലും നടക്കും.
