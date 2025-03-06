Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 6 March 2025 10:18 AM IST
    date_range 6 March 2025 10:28 AM IST

    മ​ല​ക​യ​റ്റ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    മ​ല​ക​യ​റ്റ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ സ്ത്രീ​യെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ല​ക​യ​റ്റ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ സ്ത്രീ​യെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.​തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ നി​യാ​ബ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്ഥി​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന വാ​ദി ഷാ​ബി​ലി​ൽ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും പി​ന്നീ​ട് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല വീ​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

