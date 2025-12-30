Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 11:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 11:18 AM IST

    വാദി ഷാബിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ വനിതാ സഞ്ചാരിയെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

    വാദി ഷാബിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ വനിതാ സഞ്ചാരിയെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ്യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ വാ​ദി ഷാ​ബി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ വ​നി​ത സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​യെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യാ​ണ് (സി.​ഡി.​എ.​എ) ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ വ​നി​ത​ക്ക് പ്ര​ഥ​മ ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ശേ​ഷം വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ ചി​കി​ൽ​സ​ക്കാ​യി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യ​ലേ​ക്കു മാ​റ്റി.

    Girl in a jacket

