വാദി ഷാബിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ വനിതാ സഞ്ചാരിയെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

Posted Ondate_range 30 Dec 2025 11:18 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Dec 2025 11:18 AM IST
വാദി ഷാബിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ വനിതാ സഞ്ചാരിയെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Injured female tourist rescued in Wadi Shab
മസ്കത്ത്: തെക്കൻ ശർഖിയ്യ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ വാദി ഷാബിൽ ട്രക്കിങ്ങിനിടെ പരിക്കേറ്റ വനിത സഞ്ചാരിയെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയാണ് (സി.ഡി.എ.എ) രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തിയത്.
പരിക്കേറ്റ വനിതക്ക് പ്രഥമ ശുശ്രൂഷ നൽകിയശേഷം വിദഗ്ധ ചികിൽസക്കായി ആശുപത്രിയലേക്കു മാറ്റി.
