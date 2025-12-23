Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 2:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 2:01 PM IST

    ജബൽ സംഹാനിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ പൗരനെ ഹെലികോപ്റ്ററിൽ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

    ദോഫാർ: ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ജബൽ സംഹാൻ പ്രദേശത്ത് പർവത മുകളിൽനിന്ന് വീണുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ പൗരനെ ഒമാൻ റോയൽ എയർഫോഴ്സ് രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ഞായറാഴ്ചയാണ് സംഭവം.

    അപകട വിവരം ലഭിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് സൈനിക ഹെലികോപ്റ്റർ എത്തിച്ചാണ് രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തിയത്. രക്ഷാസംഘം സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ കണ്ടെത്തി. തുടർന്ന്, ആവശ്യമായ ചികിത്സയ്ക്കായി സലാലയിലെ മിലിറ്ററി ആൻഡ് സെക്യൂരിറ്റി സർവിസസ് മെഡിക്കൽ സിറ്റി ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് ഹെലികോപ്റ്ററിൽ മാറ്റി.

    News Summary - Injured citizen rescued by helicopter in Jebel Samhan
