നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം കുവൈത്തിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 28 Nov 2025 10:50 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Nov 2025 11:04 AM IST
News Summary - Infiltration; in Kuwait
മസ്കത്ത്: മുസന്ദം ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ഖസബിൽ നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റത്തിന് ശ്രമിച്ച 13 പരെ മുസന്ദം ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡിന് കീഴിലെ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടി.
ഖസബ് തീരത്തേക്ക് ബോട്ടുമാർഗം കടക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഏഷ്യൻ വംശജരാണ് പിടിയിലായത്. അറസ്റ്റിലായവർക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടി പൂർത്തിയാക്കി വരികയണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. അതേസമയം, ഒമാന്റെ അതിർത്തി മേഖലകളിൽ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി (സി.ഡി.എ.എ) ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കുന്നതായി അധികൃതർ പറഞ്ഞു.
