Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 27 March 2025 10:19 AM IST
    date_range 27 March 2025 10:19 AM IST

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു ക​യ​റ്റം; 37 പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​തി​ന് 37പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ‌.​ഒ‌.​പി) അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsInfiltration BidArrests
