Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightനു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞുക​യ​റ്റം; 29...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jun 2025 11:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jun 2025 11:36 AM IST

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞുക​യ​റ്റം; 29 പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞുക​യ​റ്റം; 29 പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂടി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ​ക​ത്ത്: ക​ട​ൽ​മാ​ർ​ഗം അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച 29 പേ​രെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന പൊ​ലീ​സ് കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​റാ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വ​ന്ന ബോ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന 27 പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രും ഒ​രു ഇ​റാ​നി​യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​നും ഒ​രു ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​നും അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റ​ക്കാ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:infiltrationpeoplearrested
    News Summary - Infiltration bid; 29 people arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X