Posted Ondate_range 11 Jun 2025 11:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Jun 2025 11:36 AM IST
നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം; 29 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Infiltration bid; 29 people arrested
മസകത്ത്: കടൽമാർഗം അനധികൃതമായി ഒമാനിലേക്ക് കടക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച 29 പേരെ വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന പൊലീസ് കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇറാനിൽനിന്ന് വന്ന ബോട്ടിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന 27 പാകിസ്താൻ പൗരന്മാരും ഒരു ഇറാനിയൻ പൗരനും ഒരു ബംഗ്ലാദേശി പൗരനും അടക്കമുള്ള നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റക്കാരെയാണ് പിടികൂടിയതെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് (ആർ.ഒ.പി) അറിയിച്ചു.
നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റക്കാർക്കെതിരായ നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരികയാണെന്നും വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
