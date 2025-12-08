Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2025 1:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2025 1:27 PM IST

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റം; ഷി​നാ​സ് തീ​ര​ത്ത് 19 പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റം; ഷി​നാ​സ് തീ​ര​ത്ത് 19 പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    ഷി​നാ​സ് തീ​ര​ത്ത് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ ബോ​ട്ട്

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഷി​നാ​സ് തീ​രം വ​ഴി ഒ​മാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച 19 ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി. ബോ​ട്ടു​മാ​ർ​ഗം ഷി​നാ​സി​ലെ​ത്തി അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി കു​ടി​യേ​റാ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ശ്ര​മം.

    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ തെ​ര​ച്ചി​ലി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ ബോ​ട്ടു​സ​ഹി​തം പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Infiltration bid; 19 people arrested on Shinas beach
