Posted Ondate_range 10 April 2025 11:54 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 April 2025 11:54 AM IST
മസ്കത്ത്: ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക് അനധികൃതമായി പ്രവേശിച്ച ഒരു ഇന്ത്യക്കാരനുൾപ്പെടെ പത്തുപേർ പിടിയിലായി. അറസ്റ്റിലായ മറ്റുള്ളവർ അഫ്ഗാൻ പൗരൻമാരാണ്. മുസന്ദം ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡാണ് ഇവരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ഖസബ് വിലായത്തിൽനിന്നാണ് അഫ്ഗാനികളെ പിടികൂടുന്നത്. ഇവർക്കെതിരെയുള്ള നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായി വരുകയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
