Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightനു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റം;...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 April 2025 11:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 April 2025 11:54 AM IST

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റം; ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ പ​ത്തു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റം; ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ പ​ത്തു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ അ​ഫ്ഗാ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്

    വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ച ഒ​രു ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ പ​ത്തു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​ർ അ​ഫ്ഗാ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ൻ​മാ​രാ​ണ്. മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഖ​സ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​ഫ്ഗാ​നി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsArrestsIndian citizensInfiltration attempt
    News Summary - Infiltration attempt; Ten people including Indians arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X