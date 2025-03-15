Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 15 March 2025 10:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 March 2025 10:40 AM IST

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞ് ക​യ​റ്റം; 84 ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തി

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞ് ക​യ​റ്റം; 84 ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ച 84 ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. മ​റ്റൊ​രു സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ, അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രാ​യ 24 പേ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBoarderSouth African citizenInfiltration attempt
