നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റ ശ്രമം; 22 പേർ പിടിയിൽ

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 1 Jun 2026 10:44 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Jun 2026 10:44 AM IST
നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റ ശ്രമം; 22 പേർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Infiltration attempt; 22 people arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലേക്ക് നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി കടക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഏഷ്യൻ സ്വദേശികളായ 22 പേരെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഒമാൻ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് മൽസ്യബന്ധന ബോട്ട് വഴി രാജ്യത്തേക്ക് അനധികൃതമായി പ്രവേശിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഇവരെ പിടികൂടിയത്.
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