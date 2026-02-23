Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    23 Feb 2026 11:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    23 Feb 2026 11:40 AM IST

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റം; 15 ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റം; 15 ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ക്കു​ക​യും തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ദേ​ശ താ​മ​സ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും ലം​ഘി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത കേ​സി​ൽ 15 ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ, ഇ​ബ്രി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ സ്പെ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ടാ​സ്‌​ക് ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് യൂ​നി​റ്റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

