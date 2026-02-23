Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
23 Feb 2026 11:40 AM IST
23 Feb 2026 11:40 AM IST
നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം; 15 ആഫ്രിക്കൻ പൗരന്മാർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Infiltration attempt; 15 African citizens arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: രാജ്യത്തേക്ക് നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി പ്രവേശിക്കുകയും തൊഴിൽ നിയമങ്ങളും വിദേശ താമസ നിയമങ്ങളും ലംഘിക്കുകയും ചെയ്ത കേസിൽ 15 ആഫ്രിക്കൻ പൗരന്മാരെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ, ഇബ്രി വിലായത്തിലെ സ്പെഷ്യൽ ടാസ്ക് ഫോഴ്സ് പൊലീസ് യൂനിറ്റുമായി സഹകരിച്ചാണ് നടപടി സ്വീകരിച്ചത്.
അറസ്റ്റിലായവർക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി ആർ.ഒ.പി അറിയിച്ചു.
