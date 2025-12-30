Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 11:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 11:10 AM IST

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റം: 12 ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റം: 12 ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ത കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റം ത​ട​യു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള സം​യു​ക്ത ന​ട​പ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ്യ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡും അ​ൽ വു​സ്ത ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ, ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​രാ​യ 12 പേ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി.

    ഇ​വ​രെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന് അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മൊ​രു​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ച് മ​റ്റൊ​രാ​ളെ​യും റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. സം​ഭ​വ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് എ​ല്ലാ പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Infiltration attempt: 12 people of African descent arrested
