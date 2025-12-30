Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 Dec 2025 11:10 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Dec 2025 11:10 AM IST
നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം: 12 ആഫ്രിക്കൻ വംശജർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Infiltration attempt: 12 people of African descent arrested
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: അനിയന്ത്രിത കുടിയേറ്റം തടയുന്നതിനുള്ള സംയുക്ത നടപടിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയ്യ പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡും അൽ വുസ്ത ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡും ചേർന്ന് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിൽ, ആഫ്രിക്കൻ വംശജരായ 12 പേരെ പിടികൂടി.
ഇവരെ സ്വകാര്യ വാഹനത്തിൽ കടത്തിക്കൊണ്ടുവന്ന് അനധികൃത പ്രവേശനത്തിന് സൗകര്യമൊരുക്കിയതായി ആരോപിച്ച് മറ്റൊരാളെയും റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. സംഭവവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് എല്ലാ പ്രതികൾക്കുമെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story