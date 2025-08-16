നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം; ഒമാനിൽ 27 ആഫ്രിക്കൻ പൗരൻമാർ പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
16 Aug 2025 3:55 PM IST
16 Aug 2025 3:55 PM IST
നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം; ഒമാനിൽ 27 ആഫ്രിക്കൻ പൗരൻമാർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Infiltration: 27 African nationals arrested in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലേക്ക് നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച വിദേശികളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ആഫ്രിക്കൻ പൗരന്മാരായ 27 പേരാണ് പിടിയിലായത്.അൽ വുസ്ത ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡ്, ഹൈമയിലെ സ്പെഷ്യൽ ടാസ്ക്ഫോഴ്സ് പൊലീസ് യൂനിറ്റുമായി സഹകരിച്ചാണ് ഇവരെ പിടിക്കൂടുന്നതെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് (ആർ.ഒ.പി) അറിയിച്ചു. നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റക്കാരെ കരമാർഗ്ഗം കടത്തിയതിനും അവരുടെ നിയമവിരുദ്ധ പ്രവേശനം സാധ്യമാക്കിയതിനും ഒരു സ്വദേശി പൗരനെയും കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. അറസ്റ്റിലായ വ്യക്തികൾക്കെതിതിരായ നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരികയാണ്
