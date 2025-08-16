Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightനുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം; ഒമാനിൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Aug 2025 3:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Aug 2025 3:55 PM IST

    നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം; ഒമാനിൽ 27 ആഫ്രിക്കൻ പൗരൻമാർ പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം; ഒമാനിൽ 27 ആഫ്രിക്കൻ പൗരൻമാർ പിടിയിൽ
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലേക്ക് നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച വി​ദേശികളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ആഫ്രിക്കൻ പൗരന്മാരായ 27 പേരാണ് പിടിയിലായത്.അൽ വുസ്ത ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡ്, ഹൈമയിലെ സ്പെഷ്യൽ ടാസ്‌ക്‌ഫോഴ്‌സ് പൊലീസ് യൂനിറ്റുമായി സഹകരിച്ചാണ് ഇവരെ പിടിക്കൂടുന്നതെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് (ആർ.ഒ.പി) അറിയിച്ചു. നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റക്കാരെ കരമാർഗ്ഗം കടത്തിയതിനും അവരുടെ നിയമവിരുദ്ധ പ്രവേശനം സാധ്യമാക്കിയതിനും ഒരു സ്വദേശി പൗരനെയും കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. അറസ്റ്റിലായ വ്യക്തികൾക്കെതിതിരായ നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരികയാണ്

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:infiltrationOman NewsAfrican nationalsarrested
    News Summary - Infiltration: 27 African nationals arrested in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X