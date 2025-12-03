Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 11:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 11:35 AM IST

    നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം; മുസന്ദമിൽ 15 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം; മുസന്ദമിൽ 15 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച 15 പേ​ർ മു​സ​ന്ദ​മി​ൽ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി.

    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​രാ​യ 15 പേ​രാ​ണ് ദി​ബ്ബ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ബു​ഖ​യി​ൽ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:musandaminfiltrationarrested
    News Summary - Infiltration; 15 people arrested in Musandam
