Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    28 Feb 2025 8:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    28 Feb 2025 8:55 AM IST

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റി​യ വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: അ​നധികൃ​ത​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച 18 വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. രേ​ഖ​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞ​ക​യ​റാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച ഏ​ഷ്യ​ന്‍ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ല്‍നി​ന്നാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ന്‍ഡാ​ണ് തി​ര​ച്ചി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    migrants Royal oman police Gulf News Arreste
    News Summary - Infiltrating foreigners arrested
