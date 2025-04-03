Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    3 April 2025 1:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    3 April 2025 1:34 PM IST

    സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​നെ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു

    സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​നെ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു
    സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​നെ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ഗു​രു​ത​രാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്ന സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​ന് സ​ഹാ​യ​വു​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ റോ​യ​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ്. ലി​മ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഖ​സ​ബ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഇ​യാ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Oman News
    News Summary - Indigenous citizen airlifted for treatment
