Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 6:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 6:29 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ മീ​ഡി​യ ഫോ​റം അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മൂ​ന്നു പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ലേ​റെ കാ​ലം ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​ന​പ​ത്ര​മാ​യ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ ഒ​ബ്‌​സ​ര്‍വ​റി​ല്‍ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷാ​ജി വ​ര്‍ഗീ​സി​ന്റെ വേ​ര്‍പാ​ടി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ മീ​ഡി​യ ഫോ​റം അ​ഗാ​ധ​മാ​യ ദുഃ​ഖം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഏ​റെ സൗ​മ്യ​നും പ​രോ​പ​കാ​രി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഷാ​ജി​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണം, പ്ര​വാ​സ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​നും നാ​ട്ടി​ലും തീ​ര്‍ത്തും ഒ​രു ന​ഷ്ടം ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്. കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ദു:​ഖ​ത്തി​ലും പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി മീ​ഡി​യ ഫോ​റം പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ല്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Indian Media ForumOman NewsCondolence
