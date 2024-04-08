ഇന്ത്യൻ മീഡിയ ഫോറം ഇഫ്താർ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 April 2024 10:36 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 April 2024 10:36 AM GMT
ഇന്ത്യൻ മീഡിയ ഫോറം ഇഫ്താർ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Indian Media forum arranged Iftar meet
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകരുടെ സൗഹൃദ കൂട്ടായ്മ അംഗങ്ങൾക്കായി ഇഫ്താർ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. അൽ ഖുവൈറിൽ പുതുതായി ആരംഭിച്ച ഇംപീരിയൽ കിച്ചൻ റസ്റ്ററന്റിൽ ക്ഷണിക്കപ്പെട്ട അതിഥികളും ഇന്ത്യൻ മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകരും ഒത്തു ചേർന്നു. റമദാൻ സന്ദേശങ്ങൾ പങ്കിട്ടും സ്നേഹ സമ്മാനങ്ങൾ കൈമാറിയുമാണ് അംഗങ്ങൾ പിരിഞ്ഞത് . ചടങ്ങിൽ ലുലു എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് സ്റ്റാഫ് പ്രതിനിധികളായ അബ്ദുൽ നാസിർ, സി.വി. സജീവ്, ഇംപീരിയൽ കിച്ചൻ റസ്റ്റാറന്റ് മാനേജ്മെന്റ് ഭാരവാഹികളായ ലിനു ശ്രീനിവാസ്, അനസ് താഹ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story